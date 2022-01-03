AFCON doubt: Warriors defender Jordan Zemura in Covid-19 scare

Warriors defender Jordan Zemura is reportedly ‘doubtful’ to feature at the much anticipated AFCON tournament in Cameroon after his English side AFC Bournemouth was hit by a Covid-19 outbreak.

The virus’ outbreak has forced the Championship log leaders to cancel their league encounter versus Peterborough United slated for tonight (Monday) at the Vitality Stadium.

“AFC Bournemouth’s SkyBet Championship match against Peterborough United on Monday 3rd January has been postponed due to the number of injuries and new cases of Covid-19 within the first-team squad,” reads the statement.

But it is not clear whether the 22-year-old utility defender is among those who have contracted the virus.

Though the unpleasant news occured at a time when Zemura was scheduled to leave for Cameroon to join the rest of the Warriors squad after their Monday night’s league match.

Nonetheless, the full-back may miss the tournament if he is one of the Cherries players who tested positive.

This comes after the club has announced that all the affected players have been placed under a seven day isolation.

The mandatory isolation is set to run into this coming weekend when the AFCON competition commences on Sunday.

AFCON is scheduled for 9 January 2022 to 6 February 2022.

Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare told Nehanda Radio that they will await to hear if there are any developments regarding Zemura’s case.

“On Jordan we will wait and monitor the developments,” he said.

Meanwhile, the duo of France based striker Tino Kadewere and David Moyo are reportedly expected to arrive in Cameroon later tonight.

Their arrival will now leave captain Knowledge Musona and Admiral Muskwe whose arrival is yet to be announced being the other two players left to join camp along with Zemura who is yet to be also confirmed. Nehanda Radio