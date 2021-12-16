Class Justice: ‘Chiwenga said nothing private to deserve in-camera trial’- Mtetwa

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said nothing private to deserve an in-camera trial when he testified in the case where he is accusing his estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa of trying to upgrade their customary marriage by forging his signature without his knowledge.

Chiwenga, the key state witness in the case, sneaked in and out from the court using the back door to avoid journalists. The public has been denied the chance to hear his side of the story since the trial was held in-camera on Thursday before Magistrate Lazini Ncube.

Ncube yesterday ruled that Chiwenga’s testimony would be held in camera to protect the Vice President’s office.

Addressing the media that was barred from following the proceedings, Mubaiwa’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa blasted the VP saying the trial did not deserve to be in private because Chiwenga said ‘nothing private from what is in the public domain’.

“There was nothing private he said which is not in the public domain.

“There can be no question that this is class justice. Privacy only relates to a certain class of people. If it’s about privacy, every case like this then will be private,” she said.

Chiwenga and the former model are going through a messy divorce process which has led to Mubaiwa being barred from seeing their three children for two years now.

She is suffering from severe lymphoedema and spontaneous formation of abscesses whose origins have not been determined. Her passport was grabbed by the court as part of bail conditions after her arrest on multiple charges in 2019. She therefore can’t travel outside Zimbabwe to seek treatment.

Mtetwa has already indicated that her client may end up having one of her hands amputated if she does not get the treatment that she desperately needs.

Mubaiwa allegedly lied that Chiwenga had consented to the marriage, charges she denies. She is also facing attempted murder of the VP, money laundering, fraud and assault charges.

The matter has been remanded to the 17th of January 2022 for the continuation of trial. Nehanda Radio