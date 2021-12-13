Gweru parents complain against school enrolment requirements

By Oppah Muvimi | Masvingo Mirror |

Parents in Mkoba Gweru, particularly those who don’t own properties are planning to stage demonstrations against the head of Takwirira Primary School who is allegedly refusing to enroll ECD pupils unless they produced letters of proof of residence.

The parents who called The Mirror said that the head, Fortunate Zibora is demanding documents for proof of residences that bear their names.

Most cannot produce such because they are lodgers.

Those who fail to get places are forced to send their kids to schools outside their suburbs thereby risking the safety of children and incurring transport costs.

The head Zibora dropped the phone call when The Mirror reached her for a comment.

Takwirira is a council-run school with that serves seven suburbs namely Mkoba 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and Woodlands.

Ward 16 Councillor Tawanda Magidi confirmed the development and said some parents are finding it difficult to enroll their children for ECD and grade 1.

“Parents are planning to write a letter to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for intervention.

“Parents are being refused places for children because they don’t have proof of residents or affidavits signed by their landlords confirming”, said Magidi.

Midlands Provincial Education Director Jameson Machimbira said he was yet to receive the report but emphasized the need to enroll students at their nearest schools.

“I haven’t received such a report and I am going to look into that. However, we encourage school authorities to enroll students within their respective residential places to avoid long distance traveling to neatest schools,” he said.