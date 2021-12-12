Chadcombe shoot-out saga: soldier faces 13 counts of robbery

A soldier who was one of two armed robbers that survived a shoot-out at the residence of ex-detective Joseph Nemaisa in Harare on Monday night was arraigned before Harare Magistrates Court on Friday facing 12 other robbery cases.

Three robbers were gunned down by Nemaisa on Monday night as Wirimai Nyandoro (37) of Zimbabwe National Army 1 Commando regiment, and Francis Takura fled the scene before being arrested by the police.

Nyandoro appeared before magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti who remanded him in custody to December 28 pending finalization of investigations, becoming the second suspect to be arrested on the matter after Takura.

The complainants in the first three counts are James Rikonda of Hatfield, Learnmore Ushe and Tichaona Maworere.

It is the State’s case that on November 5, 2021, at around 3am, Rikonda who had retired to bed, was awakened by four unknown persons armed with an AK47 rifle and an unidentified type of pistol.

They ransacked the house and stole US$11 550, an Iphone 12 Promax with an Econet line, a pair of Timberland shoes, a baby bag, a Rollex wrist watch, a 9mm Norinco pistol serial number 40018004.

They then demanded keys for his Toyota Hilux GD6 and forced him and his wife into the vehicle. They proceeded to the complainant’s workplace and stole US$10 000.

The criminals later went back to the complainants’ place of residence.

They stole a laptop, Xiaomi Note 7 cellphone with an Econet line and another complainant Maworere’s property comprising of one black Tablet, a blue Nokia cellphone, an Itel cellphone, a Black Samsung cellphone, an HP620 laptop black in colour, a grey HP laptop, a sports bag, 2x Nokia cellphones, six pairs shoes, an assortment of jewellery and necklaces and bracelets.

On December 1, the criminals robbed Madonhi, Nunurai and Nadzo at their house. They stole cellphones, cash and various other goods while threatening to rape or kill the victims if they did not surrender more money.

They also committed armed robberies on separate occasions armed with an AK47. Zim Morning Post