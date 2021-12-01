Impressive Nakamba named in Alan Shearer’s EPL team of the week

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba who of late has found his best form under new gaffer Steven Gerrard at Villa Park was named in Alan Shearer’s English Premier League (EPL) match week 13 Team of the Week.

The 27-year-old soft spoken Warriors star has displayed quality football in Villa’s midfielder during their last two league matches.

Newly appointed coach, Gerrard seems to have put his trust in the midfielder.

He has handed him a place in the Claret and Blue starting eleven ever since coming in as Dean Smith’s replacement.

The EPL outfit have secured crucial wins in their two consecutive league games versus Brighton and Hove and Crystal Palace respectively.

Last week the club edged Brighton and on Saturday they collected maximum points after a hard fought 2-1 victory over Palace.

And the ex-Bantu Rovers midfielder has been key and inspirational in both wins.

He was voted man-of-the-match by the ‘faithful’ Villa fans who showered him a 51.9 percent of the ballot.

Nakamba finished ahead of teammate John McGinn who came second after scoring 27.2 percent.

Recently, his outstanding performance has been applauded such that he has been put into comparison with the Uefa Champions League winner and France international midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Meanwhile, the Villa coach Gerrard who has managed to pull two out two wins since joining the team few weeks ago was then named as the coach of the week in Shearer’s best eleven of the week. Nehanda Radio