Comedienne Madam Boss wins 2021 E! People’s Choice Award

Local comedian Madam Boss has raised the Zimbabwean flag higher after scooping the E! People’s Choice Award in the category of African Social Star for 2021.

Madam Boss born Tyra Chikocho triumphed over South African YouTube sensation and LBGTQ activist Lasizwe Dambuza, rapper Boity Thulo, Kenyan Tik Tok star Azziad Nasenya, rapper and actor Falz together with self-empowerment advocate Sofiyat Ibrahim AKA The Odditty, from Nigeria.

The comic skits star took to her Facebook celebrating her big win, with a message full of crying emojis which in this case represents tears of joy.

She wrote, “oh oh oh oh oh am just a girl from Madziva. We did it (crying emojis).

“Thank you Madam Boss fans for voting for me wooow I can’t believe this.

“Mum dearest wake up (crying emojis). Thank you @eonlineafrica this is big for me and my fans. Zimbabwe (emoji of Zim flag) we did it) #AfricanSocialStar2021Madamboss.”

Since the time of her nomination back in October, Madam Boss has been flooding her socials with links pleading with her fans to vote for her. She even went as far as asking other public figures such as Passion Java to post and ask his fans to cast votes for her.

As a comedian she has managed to capture the hearts of many including corporates.

This year alone she has made giant strides of notable achievements which includes getting a role on South African soapie ‘uBethina Wethu’. She also shines as the most followed Zimbabwean celebrity with over 1 million followers on Facebook. Nehanda Radio