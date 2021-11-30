ZIFA mourns former Young Warriors and Triangle goalkeeper Mudimu

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has offered its condolences following the death of the late former Young Warriors and Triangle United FC veteran goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu.

The 33-year-old goalie was confirmed dead at a local hospital on Sunday night, hours after Triangle handed Dynamos their first defeat of the season at Gibbo.

Mudimu’s untimely death comes after he reportedly suffered a stroke last month before he went blind a few weeks ago.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio on Monday evening, ZIFA expressed their sorrow following Mudimu’s death and hailed him saying he played football whole-heartedly.

Adding to their statement, ZIFA also said the keeper’s inspirational career is set to motivate the next generation.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has learnt with great sadness about the passing on of former Young Warriors and Triangle United Football Club goalkeeper, Ronald Mudimu.

“ZIFA conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Mudimu family, friends, Triangle United FC and the local football family.

“We cannot begin to imagine the grief everyone is going through during this difficult moment of bereavement.

“We derive some solace from the fact that Mudimu played the game of football with a huge heart. There is no doubt that several generations of footballers will be inspired by his football story both at club and national team level. May his soul rest in peace,” ZIFA said in a statement.

Mudimu will be buried in Harare at Zororo Memorial Park on Wednesday. Nehanda Radio