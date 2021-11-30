Billiat stars against Swallows, nets twice to earn MOTM accolade

Weeks after surprisingly announcing his retirement from international football, former Warriors forward Khama Billiat scored a brace to inspire Kaizer Chiefs to a 3-1 victory over Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

On Sunday Billiat displayed a top notch performance which saw him being voted the DStv Premiership Man of The Match (MOTM).

“Full Time’| #SWA 1 : 3 #CHI Congratulations to the DStv Man of the Match: Khama Billiat,” Chiefs tweeted.

But it was Billiat’s counterpart Keagan Dolly who opened the scoring for the Stuart Baxter coached side in the 43rd minute to put Chiefs in front.

This was before Billiat doubled the lead nearly at the stroke of halftime and Amakhosi went to the break leading by two goals to nil.

As if he had done enough, the 31-year-old talented midfield maestro then completed his brace in the second half just before the hour mark.

Gaucho as he is nicknamed, scored his second goal in the 53rd minute which comfortably secured Amakhosi’s three goal lead.

However, Swallows captain Lebohang Mokoena got the consolation goal for the home side nearly on the hour mark.

The victory saw Chiefs moving three places to second place on the log standings with 22 points eight behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

While Swallows slipped to the bottom of the table with eight points only.

They are now level on points with the struggling Baroka FC and new boys Marumo Gallants. Nehanda Radio