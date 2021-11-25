Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Tensions boil at family gathering as man (37) stabs relative to death

By Fitzgerald Munyoro 19,066

Cooler heads failed to prevail in Marange at a family gathering as a 37 year old man is said to have stabbed his relative to death. Mutare police confirmed the incident and said the stabbing happened after the two were entangled in a family dispute at their rural
home.

Police also said they are carrying out investigations to ascertain what transpired on the fateful day.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda said the incident took place around 1900hrs in Marange.

The deceased was identified as Gerald Demberani (45) of Glenview 3 in Harare.

He said the suspect Lawrence Demberani (33) is in custody, assisting police with investigations.

Insp. Chananda said on November 13, at around 7pm, Abigail Demberani (36) of OTS Sakubva, Gerald Demberani and Tinotenda Chivi (18) of Sakubva visited their rural homestead in Marange to solve an outstanding dispute between their relatives.

It is reported that Lawrence had a dispute with his father Rodwell Demberani.

“As they were discussing, a misunderstanding ensued between family members and it generated into a fist fight.

During the commotion, Lawrence stabbed Gerald with a yet to be established object on the chest and on the left arm,” said Insp. Chananda.

Gerald sustained deep cuts and bled profusely which led to his death. The matter was reported at Marange Police who attended the scene leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Insp. Chananda advised people to solve domestic disputes peacefully and involve community elders if there is a stalemate.

“People should learn to resolve their disputes amicably without resorting to violence. They should engage community leaders or church leaders for mediation if there is a stalemate,” said the police. Nehanda Radio

