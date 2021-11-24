Mimosa constructs maternity wing at Mberengwa Hospital

By Sharon Nyaya | Masvingo Mirrior |

Construction of a maternity wing not completed at Mberengwa District Hospital since 2015 is now expected to be finished in December this year, courtesy of the intervention of Mimosa Mining Company.

This was confirmed by Mberengwa District Medical Officer Dr Gabriel Ndagurwa in an interview with The Mirror.

There is a construction programme to turn Mberengwa into a fully-fledged district hospital.

He said the maternity project was started using Government funds [targeted funds] and Results Based Funds [RBF] but these could not take the project to completion hence the intervention by Mimosa.

He said that there were three main projects currently running at Mberengwa namely the maternity, a pharmacy started in May this year and expected to be completed this November month and a 26-bed ward started in September 2021 and expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

The Zimbabwe National Army [ZNA] has been involved in the construction work.

The construction of the pharmacy is being funded by United Nations Development Programme [UNDP].

“The drive is to have complete district hospital infrastructures to improve quality of care,” remarked Dr. Ndagurwa.