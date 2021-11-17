Mike Chimombe impregnates wife’s sister says “it’s my private life”

Zanu PF businessman and Affirmative Action Group (AAG) president Mike Chimombe reportedly impregnated his wife’s younger sister, Panashe Rusero and cosy pictures of the two at the baby shower have flooded on social media.

According to tabloid newspaper H-Metro the matter came to light when Panashe hosted a baby shower and their love pictures started circulating on social media soon after the event.

It was also reported that when Panashe was in Form 5, she would from time to time go to stay at her elder sister’s house.

“Mike started living with Mitchell (his wife) when Panashe was still in Form 2-3, that is in 2009-2010, so when she was now in Lower 6 Panashe would go stay at her elder sister’s house,” the source said.

“So when she was now staying with them, Mike would go to clubs at night with Panashe and at that time we started noticing that something was happening between the two of them.

“Mike would take her to Pablos and Motor Action at that time so we found it very odd.

“There is this one particular incident whereby Mike came back from the club with Panashe at around 5 am and Mike’s in-laws convened a family meeting in regards to the issue that he was dating his wife’s sister but both Panashe and Chimombe denied the allegations.”

The sources further revealed that the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) president once attempted to marry Panashe but the uncle he approached chased him away.

When contacted for a comment by H-Metro, Chimombe said that it was none of the press’ business as it was his personal life.

“Why are you calling me, whatever happens in my personal life does not have anything to do with you.

“Zvinei newe (what has that to do with you?) this is my personal life and I am inclined to do what I want,” he said. Nehanda Radio