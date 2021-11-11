‘Muudzei mustaga wenyu ndomucheresa’ Seh Calaz threatens Passion Java

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

The battle lines have been drawn between Zim dancehall chanter Seh Calaz and flamboyant skit prophet Passion Java.

Seh Calaz fired warning shots at Java after he dissed him saying his career had hit rock bottom.

Earlier this week Java took to Instagram dissing Seh Calaz after releasing his third album this year, saying that was a sign of ‘kupera.’

In response Seh Calaz posted a video saying Java should mind his own business before he exposes him.

The Mabhanditi leader said Java was bitter because he could not sign the chanter under his Passion Java records.

“Pamaida Seh Calaz kuti mumuitise zvamaiitisa vamwe ndikakuudzai kuti andiitiswe mad****i. Munofunga kuti ma message enyu andina hanty?

“Ini ndokuzorodzai. Andinanzwe vanhu kuma garo nekuti vanetumari. Inin vanhu vanondifarira andivabhari. Anditenge ma views ndikawana one view pa song yangu ndopembera,” said Calaz.

Calaz added that he didn’t care that Java was under the protection of a political party adding nothing could stop him from attacking.

“Mumuudze mutsaga wenyu wuya ndomucheresa zvake zvekutemba musangano haaah msangano wakapinda ne back door zveku m**a zvega zvega izvo. Muudzei kuti ini,” said Calaz.

Seh Calaz recently released his third album this year, Bvopfiro Pariro which has so far hit thousands of views on YouTube. Nehanda Radio