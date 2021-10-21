They nearly killed me: Chamisa after surviving ‘assassination’ attempt

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa said he was almost killed by alleged Zanu PF thugs who fired live bullets at his car in Manicaland province on Tuesday.

Chamisa’s convoy was intercepted by armed suspected Zanu PF youths who fired gunshots, hitting a rear window at his vehicle on the outskirts of Mutare.

The MDC Alliance presidium led by Chamisa and his deputy Lynette Kerenyi-Kore are on a tour of Manicaland province mobilising support ahead of the 2023 elections.

Chamisa said he would remain defiant despite being targeted for assassination.

“THEY NEARLY TOOK ME OUT.. He wants me killed and dead. They want blood and more blood. They missed by seconds because Our #Godisinit. Violence & assassinations won’t solve complex national challenges. We remain strong, steadfast and focused.

“I’m Nyanga today meeting with Community leaders and citizens. Change must happen. The citizens are clear!” Chamisa said.

This is not the first time the opposition leader and his team have been subjected to physical attacks.

Last week Chamisa’s convoy in Masvingo rural, some 300km from the capital Harare, was smashed, stoned while roads were barricaded and some members of the MDC Alliance delegation were injured. No one was arrested despite video and photo evidence shared on social media.

The MDC Alliance says it is on a party mobilisation campaign ahead of the 2023 national elections and possible by-elections scheduled for vacant parliamentary and local council seats. The party is targeting six million voters.

Meanwhile, one of Chamisa’s convoy cars, a Toyota Fortuner, was allegedly impounded by military police just after the Rusape roadblock.

“BREAKING President @nelsonchamisa’s convoy car (Toyota Fortuner) has been impounded with threats of arrest against those in the vehicle. This happened just after the Rusape road block. Details to follow,” MDC Alliance said on Twitter.

In supporting the attacks on Chamisa, Zanu PF Information Director Tafadzwa Mugwadi accused the opposition leader of trying to impose his ideas on people who were “resistant”.

“Even if you are a political leader you arrive with respect. You treat people with respect. You cannot seek to impose your ideas on people who are resistant,” he said this while addressing the media on Wednesday.

“If people do not love you because you brought sanctions on them, then it is not our funeral. We have no duty to assist you to get to the communities.

“I repeat. Zanu PF does not provide political consultancy to any other political competitor in this country,” Mugwadi added.

On the impounding of the MDC Alliance vehicle, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police received a report of the allegations from the MDC Alliance vice president Lynette Karenyi but the opposition refused to bring it for forensic examination.

“A report was made late at night by Lynette Karenyi and when the police requested to attend the scene, they refused.

“Police then requested to have statements of the occupants of the vehicles be recorded and they refused again,” he said.

“A team from the Ballistics and Forensic Unit in Mutare also wanted to attend the scene but they refused again to show them the scene or area where the incident had occurred.

“… Police is ready to conduct investigations and a team of investigators has been dispatched to Mutare to conduct investigations and we want to urge them to cooperate with investigations.

“Police want to attend the scene to gather evidence and if possible for any suspect involved in such allegations to be picked up.” Nehanda Radio