Pardoned murder-convict Musarurwa violently ends MDC-T presser – VIDEO

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

There was havoc at the Media Centre in Harare where Kudzanai Mashumba who claimed to be one of the founders of the MDC was manhandled just before addressing the media by MDC-T youths led by Yvonne Musarurwa.

The violent opposition officials were chanting “urimunhu waChamisa ibvapano (you belong to Chamisa)” while they attacked him physically.

Mashumba was set to address a media conference on the subject: “Mwonzora’s mismanagement of MDC-T and imminent split of the party”

Musarurwa stormed the meeting room together with more than 15 youths who appeared drunk and began shouting that Mashumba must be assaulted.

Mashamba sped out of the building and straight onto the back of a moving truck to escape the MDC-T youths who marched in to start the violence.

This comes at a time when Mwonzora is being embroiled in corruption allegations with the recent one being MDC-T activist Patson Murimoga’s push for party members to demonstrate against him and compel him to account for over ZWL 6 million which he allegedly stole from party coffers.

Murimoga has since lodged a complaint with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) and urged it to investigate why police have not yet arrested Mwonzora for the theft of the $6 million despite overwhelming evidence against him.

There is also speculation about squabbles between Mwonzora and his deputy, Thokozani Khupe since the MDC-T extraordinary congress held in December last year degenerated into a charade as thugs assaulted her.

This happened after Khupe who contested the party’s presidency attempted to call off the election in the middle of the process claiming there was massive vote-rigging allegedly orchestrated by then Secretary-General Mwonzora.

Musarurwa is one of the three MDC-T activists who were serving a 20-year jail term for allegedly killing a Harare police Inspector Petros Mutedza in 2011. She was granted amnesty by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018.

After her release, she joined the MDC ‘s smaller faction, the MDC-T, and worked against the main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Co-accused persons in the case were Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere who were in June this year freed by the Supreme Court after languishing in prison for an effective five years. Maengahama and Madzokere are still with Chamisa. Nehanda Radio