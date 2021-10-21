Hadebe’s inconsistent Houston Dynamo lose to LA Galaxy in #MLS

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

Warriors international defender Teenage Hadebe’s Houston Dynamo FC lost 3-0 to LA Galaxy at home this past Wednesday evening in the United States.

The Houston had hosted LA Galaxy at 7:30 p.m. at the PNC Stadium.

Yesterday’s home defeat follows a few days after the Orange Crush (Houston) shocked log leaders Seattle Sounders 2-1 at the same stadium last week Saturday.

However, the former Yeni Malatyaspor central defender, Hadebe (26) who featured in the starting eleven on Saturday was out with an injury yesterday against Galaxy.

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs player’s absence comes after he limped off in the epic win against Sounders over the weekend.

Hadebe is said to have undergone a scan on his leg and according to reports he is recovering smoothly, though its not yet clear when will he bounce back.

Since moving to the US from Turkey in June, the 26-year-old defender has helped his team to three wins.

So far, Hadebe has been named in the MLS team of The Week once and has been impressive in his debutant season, resulting in him starting all the games after his work permit was issued.

Houston Dynamo will next be in action on Sunday, October 24 against in-state rivals Austin FC away at Q2 stadium.

“Back at it on Sunday, after losing to LA Galaxy,” the club posted on their twitter account.

But with their defeat to Galaxy, the Orange Crush are now seated on position 11 on the log standings, with 30 points from 31 games played.