SRC approves 2000 vaccinated spectators for remaining Chibuku Cup matches

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has okayed a maximum of 2 000 fully vaccinated supporters to enter stadiums and watch the remaining games of the Chibuku Super Cup tournament live, starting with the quarter finals.

The new development was announced by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) through the organisations twitter handle.

“SRC has approved ZIFA to allow 2000 vaccinated fans for Chibuku Super Cup matches,” reads the official tweet.

The Chibuku Cup competition is now heading to the quarter final stage, but only a few games are left to decide which other clubs will progress further to the knockout stage.

The SRC greenlight comes after fans were initially not been allowed to enter stadias for a period of two years, due to a ban that was imposed by the government as a way to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Fans last watched their teams live in the stadiums in March 2019, during a Castle Challenge Cup match that was played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Nearly, a week after the cup match which is usually played as a warm-up fixture ahead of a new season, government then imposed a strict lockdown that banned gatherings.

Prior to the new gesture, supporters were left struggling to watch their teams play because all the Chibuku games were live streamed on Facebook.

While this came at a time when data bundles are already a hurdle of the day for the majority of the country’s football family at large.

However, with SRC having permitted fans to enter stadiums, the rest is now left in the hands of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) who said they will announce further details.

“We are delighted that 2000 fully vaccinated fans are now allowed to attend #ChibukuSuperCup matches starting with the quarter-finals next week.

“We are currently working on the logistics and will be announcing ticket prices and selling points soon,” the PSL shared on twitter. Nehanda Radio