Lady Squanda gets fans worried with dramatic weight loss pictures

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Female zimdancehall chanter Lady Squanda has become a topic of concern after her weight loss pictures trended on social media over the weekend.

Sections of Zimbabweans on social media suggested the star was in need of help and attributed the weight loss to drug abuse.

Social media user Shiellah Charamba posted saying Lady Squanda should be taken in for rehab.

“When Soulja Luv (Soul Jah Love) died you all blamed his friends now here is a chance. Prove to the world that you can get help for Lady Squanda. This ain’t no banting weight bodo nikisi!Let’s show we are a caring country and put politics aside we need rehab ASAP,” wrote Charamba.

Posting on twitter a user identified as Veewedecor claimed she stayed in the same neighborhood with her and she had become a community nuisance as a drug user.

“Usasiye madrugs ipapo. Inini I stay close to her anorova mutoriro kutokunda vamwe varume tatumbura naye serayini… it’s very sad,” said Vee.

The star real name Sandra Muchaneta Gazi rose to fame in 2009 and had her fair share of the limelight. Meanwhile she has been struggling to bounce back into the music circle and has been involved in numerous alleged criminal activities.

Efforts by Nehanda Radio to get a comment from Lady Squanda were fruitless as her phone rang continuously without a response. Nehanda Radio