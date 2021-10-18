Violent teacher escapes 3 year jail term with 630 hrs community service

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga on Monday sentenced Michael Freeman Chingwaru to 36 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a student at the privately run Einstein Tuition Centre in Harare.

The magistrate, however, suspended 18 months on condition that he performs 630 hours of community service at Parirenyatwa. She conditionally suspended the remaining 18 after finding that Chingwaru was a first-time offender and did not waste the court’s time.

Magistrate Taruvinga applauded Chingwaru for being cooperative in the case and following all protocols as required.

The teacher made headlines last week after a video of him losing his cool and assaulting the pupil was leaked online and caused a huge outcry. The outrage also forced the government, through its spokesman Nick Mangwana, to tweet a video of Chingwaru in police custody.

While pleading guilty, Chingwaru told magistrate Taruvinga that he had committed the offence while he was overwhelmed by anger due to the student’s misbehaviour.

He added that when he brutally beat up the student, he was suffering from a toothache, which was stressing him and as a result, he failed to control his anger.

As reported by Nehanda Radio, other videos were also shared online showing Chingwaru violently assaulting a Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) worker who had come to fix some electric appliances at his place or take meter readings. Nehanda Radio