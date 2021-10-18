Covid-19 survivor, Kuda Tagwirei pledges to revamp Bosso offices

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

Fresh from announcing a multi-million dollar deal for giants Highlanders and Dynamos, controversial business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei has pledged to renovate Bosso’s dilapidated Bulawayo offices.

The Sakunda Holdings owner said this during a surprise visit to the club’s offices in Bulawayo on Sunday afternoon.

“Highlanders has great things, I will start by looking at umdala uGumede who has managed to get this great club a nice office, but there is a gift for you.

“I was looking at how dilapidated these offices are now, so we are going to fix them starting from tomorrow (Monday),” he added.

Sakunda channeled US$5,3 million to the two traditional giant clubs Dynamos and Highlanders FC for a period of three years.

Giving his speech, Tagwirei also revealed that before venturing into a sponsorship deal with the two clubs, he spent four months in a hospital while he was in a comma for 37-days owing to Covid-19.

“God has graced me with life because I was very sick for four months. I was in hospital with Covid-19 and spent 37-days in a comma,” he revealed.

According to the business mogul, the lucrative sponsorship deal was initially meant for Bosso whom he said the club approached him first, though later on the company decided to include Dembare.

During his visit the Sakunda boss met with all the Highlander’s board members who also disclosed that they had a breakfast meeting with him.

He also met and greeted all the Bosso players who were already twenty minutes late for the inspection and were rushing to arrive at the match venue.

Bosso played city rivals Bulawayo City in a Chibuku Super Cup match that ended in a goalless draw at Barbourfields Stadium.

Meanwhile, Tagwirei also promised to assist the 2006 League Champions with a number of things including placing them on the highest level in the domestic football.

In his company was the Deputy Minister of Sports, Tinotenda Machakaire and the Sakunda Holdings top brass. Nehanda Radio