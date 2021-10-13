VIDEO: Zanu PF supporters embarrass Nick Mangwana, confirm attacking Chamisa convoy

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zanu PF supporters have embarrassed government spin doctor Nick Mangwana by confirming that they attacked Nelson Chamisa’s convoy and his advance team on their way to meet community leaders in the Charumbira area of Masvingo Province.

Riot police on Monday also teargassed the MDC Alliance leader at a private residence in Masvingo while Zanu PF youths were attacking his convoy, injuring several aides and security team.

But Mangwana tried in vain to deny that it was Zanu PF supporters and accused the opposition of lying to try and tarnish Zimbabwe during the ongoing 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26.

“We are in the event of #COP26 and the Special Rapporteur’s engagement is about to happen. Do you know what else has started? The Dramas,” he said.

A video by the Masvingo Mirror has since emerged of a Zanu PF supporter, Sabhuku Nhamoinesu Nemanwa, addressing the gathering that attacked the opposition leader’s convoy. Nemanwa boasts that they violently blocked Chamisa because “we don’t want him here.”

Video by Masvingo Mirror of Sabhuku Nhamoinesu Nemanwa

“Chatavharira road inyaya yokuti tanzwa kuti Chamisa urikuuya kuno. Asi wadzokera nokuti vamwe vedu Havana hufara sezvatikuita pano. Ndosaka muchiona tavhara road. Hatenderwi kupinda muMasvingo. Hatenderwi kupinda munzvimbo yekwa Charumbira. (We blocked the road because we do not want to see Chamisa here. He is not allowed in this community),” Nemanwa said.

Nemanwa also noted that in the crowd there were some people who were not happy with the violent tendencies that were exhibited by the ruling party against the opposition. He urged them to go home.

“Ndahwa kuti kunevamwe voda kutsamwa pano. Handizivi kuti ndevekwani, unongofamba zvishoma wopinda wakadai woenda kumba. (I’m hearing there are some people who are disgruntled here. It’s better you go home if you are not part of us),” he said.

South Africa’s opposition “One SA Movement” leader Mmusi Maimane has since warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to restrain his party saying the world was watching.

“This was an assassination attempt. The world is watching @edmnangagwa and if anything happens to this man between now and the 2023 elections Africa will rise up.

“Play fair, allow all those who desire to register to do so, stop arresting and using violence on the opposition.

“Africa will not be free while there are men in positions of power who will use any means available to stay in power. These men are the destroyers of destiny and the bestowers of poverty.

“These dictators are sulphuric acid destroying the fabric of the continent,” Maimane said.

Zimbabwe is expected to hold its harmonised election in 2023. The country is currently under targeted sanctions from the international community partly because of the violence that is orchestrated by the ruling party and security forces against the opposition during elections.

The last election saw six civilians shot dead during a post election demonstration in Harare while several people were injured. Up until now, the victims have neither been compensated nor perpetrators held to account. Nehanda Radio