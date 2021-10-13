‘Underpaid’ CAPS United players down tools over club’s financial crisis

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

Players at CAPS United on Tuesday afternoon boycotted their team’s training session over the club’s ongoing financial crisis, Nehanda Radio can reveal.

The players were supposed to go through their paces at the Standard Chartered (StanChart) training ground ahead of this Sunday’s Harare Derby against city rivals Dynamos FC in the return leg of the Chibuku Super Cup fixture.

However, a source close to the club, told Nehanda Radio all players unanimously refused to train, demanding the executive to pay their wages first.

The player’s boycott is reportedly in line with their complains over September’s delayed salary payments together with two months unpaid transport allowance.

“The boys refused to train today (Tuesday) they are demanding that the club pay all their outstanding transport allowances together with their September salaries,” said the source.

In addition, the source went on to reveal that the players threatened to continue on strike given that they do not receive their wages tomorrow (Wednesday) or anytime before Sunday’s game.

Last week, the players disclosed to Nehanda Radio that they are angry with the club’s administration led by co-owners Farai Jere and Nhamo Tutisani.

Their (players) anger follows after recent allegations pointed out that Tutisani refused to enter the deal with Sakunda because the club had already secured better deals.

Makepekepe players believe their boss (Tutisani) contributed to the club missing lucrative Sakunda deal which currently finances two giant clubs Bosso and Dembare to the tune of US$5,3 million till 2023.

Nehanda Radio then went on to speak to some of the players who were part of the boycott and they confirmed.

“Yes we refused to train today, we want our money the club owes us. Another thing our wages are too small, the guys up there should review our salaries,” said the players on condition of anonymity.

Moreover, the players disclosed that the club sent a representative, Morton Dodzo who promised them that all arrears will be settled in the coming few days.

Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from the CAPS United manager, Shakespeare Chinongwenya were fruitless as his phone was not reachable.

While, Nhamo Tutisani’s mobile number was also unreachable. Nehanda Radio