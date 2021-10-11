Zanu PF thugs attack Chamisa advance team in Masvingo: ‘pre-election intimidation’

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zanu PF supporters armed with burning logs and stones attacked MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s advance team in the Charumbira area of Masvingo demanding that he remove sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe over government disrespect of human rights and rampant corruption.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed that more than 200 Zanu PF supporters who were allegedly sent by minister of state for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira attacked Chamisa’s convoy and blocked it from passing through. Mahere added that injured opposition members were taken to hospital.

Videos and pictures are constantly flooding social media exposing the violent attacks made by Zanu PF supporters.

“BREAKING Over 200 youths mobilized by ZANU PF have violently attacked President Chamisa’s convoy & advance team on their way to meet community leaders in Masvingo. They stoned cars, barricaded roads with burning logs & assaulted members of our team who’ve now been hospitalized.

“This political violence being meted out at President Nelson Chamisa’s delegation in Masvingo is cause for concern.

“Barricading roads with burning logs & chanting hate speech is primitive politics. The regime is terrified of citizens converging for change,” she said.

She added: “VIOLENCE rocked Charumbira area as President Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s convoy and advance delegation was violently attacked by hired thugs. Members of the team were badly injured & ferried to hospital. Burning logs were used to beat up the delegation & block the road to Charumbira Village.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nehanda Radio (@nehandaradio)

MDC Alliance accuses Chadzamira of being behind the attacks adding that the minister was working on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s instructions.

“A crowd of drunken youths at the scene are saying they were sent by Ezra Chadzamira (Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister) whom they say was sent by Mnangagwa.

“President @nelsonchamisa has been taken to a safe haven. We condemn this violence in the strongest of terms,” the opposition said.

MDC Alliance secretary general Chalton Hwende said: “Mr @edmnangagwa must reign in his supporters. Zimbabwe belongs to all of us. The attack today on the convoy escorting our President @nelsonchamisa in Masvingo must never be repeated. No one has a monopoly of violence. #NgaapindeHakeMukomana.”

As usual, government spokesman Nick Mangwana accuses the opposition of lying to try and tarnish Zimbabwe during the ongoing 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26.

“We are in the event of #COP26 and the Special Rapporteur’s engagement is about to happen. Do you know what else has started? The Dramas,” he said.

Opposition activist Pride Mkono accused the ruling party of resorting to violence in order to intimidate the electorate ahead of the 2023 elections.

“The wanton violence meted out by Zanu PF supporters on the MDC Alliance security advance team is a precursor to what is likely to obtain in 2023. It is deplorable that the ruling party is resorting to violence instead of pitching their ideas. Violence and hooliganism has no place in a democracy and must be condemned by all right thinking citizens,” he said. Nehanda Radio