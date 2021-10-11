‘Odd’ faces in Warriors fold as Mapeza adds Takwara in squad to play Ghana

Nehanda Sports

Forgotten former FC Platinum and Ajax Cape Town midfielder Gerald Takwara has shockingly resurfaced in the national team setup, exactly four years after he last kicked a ball in the Warriors colours.

Takwara last played competitive football for the Warriors in 2017 at the regional COSAFA tournament, where he showed some impressive performances that lured a South African club to sign him.

His re-appearance in the Warriors squad follows after the interim coach, Norman Mapeza made him his latest addition in the squad that will play a vital qualifier match against Ghana tomorrow afternoon at the National Sports Stadium (NSS).

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Communications and Competitions Manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed the new development to a local newspaper.

“The coach has added Takwara together with Chimwemwe in his squad,” he told The Herald.

Apart from Takwara two other peculiar faces already in the squad are Mapeza’s players at his club FC Platinum, Kelvin Madzongwe and the aging Rahman Kutsanzira.

The FC Platinum duo are the only locally based players in the squad.

They travelled to Ghana and Madzongwe was handed a place in the starting eleven of the Warriors team that lost 3-1 to Ghana at Cape Coast Stadium last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gilroy Chimwemwe who plays his trade in Zambia is another latest addition in the Warriors team.

The 26-year-old skipper is set to replace Tendai Darikwa who reportedly flew back to England following his request to be excused due to family commitments.

Zimbabwe are currently at the bottom of the log with one point, six behind leaders South Africa, five behind Ghana and three behind third placed Ethiopia.

ZIFA outcast Zdravko Logarusic left the team with only one point in Group G.

Under Loga’s tutelage, the Warriors only secured a draw at home against Bafana Bafana before surprisingly losing to Ethiopia 1-0 away in East Africa.

But tomorrow Mapeza will be hoping to do whatever it takes to come victorious at home.

If Zimbabwe win tomorrow they might rejuvenate their chances of qualifying for the coveted World Cup competition.

Notably, there is a huge boost in tomorrow’s matchday squad as highly-rated winger Khama Billiat is now eligible to play and available for selection in the starting line-up.

Billiat missed the away fixture in Accra two days ago, due to suspension after he accumulated two consecutive yellow cards.

However, the talented Kaizer Chiefs man might come to solve Mapeza’s problems since he travelled with the team in Ghana and watched from the terraces. Nehanda Radio