Drug crazed boy kills granny

By Innocent Muchochomi

A Chegutu drug crazed juvenile brutally murdered a granny while trying to hit his father who had refrained him from abusing mutoriro.

Psychiatrists say crystal meth is relatively new in Zimbabwe, and as it costs only US$3 a sachet, it is dangerously affordable
Residents in Chegutu’s Kaguvi DRC neighbourhood told H-Metro that Percy Makamba got embroiled in an altercation with his father over how he was taking toxic mutoriro and as the noisy disagreement degenerated, Percy armed himself with an iron bar and swung it towards his parent.

The father ducked and the bar fatally hit a granny who stays at the same house.

Chegutu District Police Officer (Dispol) Godfrey Tinofirei Muzvondiwa confirmed they arrested Percy Makamba in connection with a murder case that occurred on 29/09/21 at Kaguvi Phase 2 suburb.

“The suspect struck the victim Cecelia Wilson (69) on the head with an unknown object leading to her death.

“Investigations are in progress,” the Dispol said.

He urged youths to desist from taking drugs and narcotics because of dangerous consequences.

“Our kids must be guided. Abuse of drugs and alcohol leads to unspeakable destructive actions.”

Consumption of drugs and beer by boys and girls is now rampant in Chegutu and parents are advocating that traders must be arrested. H-Metro

