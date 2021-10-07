“Just write that I don’t listen to Mnangagwa,” Job Sikhala on SONA

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Several MPs have noted a lot of deficiencies in the State of the Nation Address (SONA) made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his official opening of the 4th session of the ninth Parliament on Thursday.

Some did not even listen to him either because of what they claimed was a poor internet connection while some like MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sikhala said he does not listen to the Zanu PF leader.

In his address, Mnangagwa claimed the economy was growing and the financial sector was stable despite the sanctions imposed on the country by the international community.

“These successes are being recorded against a backdrop of the continuing illegal economic sanctions. The sanctions have a deleterious impact on our economy. We therefore reiterate our calls for their urgent and unconditional removal,” Mnangagwa said.

Addressing journalists, MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora Mwonzora said Mnangagwa’s speech did not address issues of corruption that is rampant in both private and public sectors in Zimbabwe.

“Basically the President touched on a number of things that we also want to see. The issues of devolution, the issues of health and so on. But I did not see where the President touched on the issues of corruption. Zimbabwe is losing about US$ 3 billion because of illicit financial flows. We want to see more in the fight against corruption,” he said.

MDC-T national chairperson Morgen Komichi said the President did not address the plight of the poor in his speech.

“What I wanted to hear was an area which covers the concern of the people of Zimbabwe. The livelihoods of the people of Zimbabwe are under attack. The cost of living is very high, prices are very high and salaries have been eroded. Therefore I expected Sona to cover those areas but I didn’t hear anything,” he said.

Asked for his reaction, Zanu PF Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba said he didn’t hear anything because his gadget could not connect virtually.

“Hapana chandanzwa nekuti pandasvika yabva yapera. Ndakutomirira ma hard copies because my network was bad. I couldn’t here it virtually,” he said.

MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sikhala said he does not listen to the Zanu PF leader. “Just write that I don’t listen to Mnangagwa,” he said.

Matabeleland North MP Lwazi Sibanda said she did not hear anything because of the network again.

MDC-T deputy president Thokozani Khupe said she expected to see issues of women empowerment being advanced through restructuring of the Women’s Bank.

“The issue which was raised which is close to my heart is about the Women’s Bank. It was established for purposes of serving women, particularly those who are at the bottom of the pyramid. Women who are in the informal sector. As you know, Zimbabwe is highly informalised.

“These women require capital. But this Women’s Bank that is currently there does not cater for women because they require collateral. It is operating just like a normal bank. So we are saying we need a relook at that bank so that it indeed serves the purpose or the needs of these women,” she said.

Meanwhile, as always, MDC Alliance MPs boycotted Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address (SONA).