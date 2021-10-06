I picked a balanced squad: Mapeza

By Staff Reporter

Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza has praised his national team squad that will play Ghana on Saturday in Cape Coast, saying it is a well balanced squad.

The 49-year-old coach revealed this during an interview with a local newspaper.

The gaffer also expressed his happiness by saying his side is made up of some quality and flexible players who might do him a good job in Ghana.

“The squad that I picked is a balanced squad, I am someone who is much more into the flexibility of players.

“Football is evolving, so you need flexibility in the squad. I hope with the guys who are here, we can go and do a good job for the nation in Ghana,” Mapeza told a local publication.

On paper, Mapeza selected a stronger side involving highly rated UK-based players including Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa and Jordan Zemura together with US-based defender Teenage Hadebe.

The four missed the first two World Cup qualifier games against neighbours Bafana Bafana at home and away to Ethiopia.

This was due to strict Covid-19 travel restrictions that were put in place in the countries they ply their trade in.

Now their availability comes as a huge boost for Mapeza, though their services does not mean the game shall be a walk over but instead the coach predicted a tough encounter on Saturday.

This comes after the FC Platinum gaffer went on to admit that away matches are not as easy as compared to home games.

Mapeza added that as it stands the odds favour the Black Stars of Ghana due to their football history while the Warriors are regarded as underdogs.

Nevertheless, the coach promised that his charges will fight hard to earn a positive result despite that they are playing against giants.

“Playing away in Africa is not easy. You look at the odds, they favour Ghana because of their history.

“They play in the Africa Cup of Nations finals a lot. It’s not going to be easy, but we will go there and give it our best and try to bring a positive result,” he added.

Zimbabwe will play back-to-back qualifier games against Ghana this coming Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

The Warriors who were previously under the tutelage of Zdravko Logarusic are yet to win a game in the World Cup qualifiers.

They are bottom of Group G with only one point they acquired against Bafana Bafana at home before surprisingly losing by a goal to nil to Ethiopia away.

As it stands, they are three points behind Group leaders South Africa who are on four points and two points behind Ghana and Ethiopia who are tied on three points each. Nehanda Radio