‘It is politics stupid!’ Chin’ono on ZAAPA warning to Mambo’s Chicken

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Politics |

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has come out to clarify what is happening between fast growing food outlet Mambo’s Chicken and Barry Manandi the President of Zimbabwe Association of Accredited Practitioners in Advertising.

Chin’ono says the whole squabble is a political stunt after Mambo’s used Chamisa’s new slogan ‘Ngaapinde hake mkomana’.

Mambo’s recently released an advert with the statement ‘Kana akutengera Mambo’s Ngaapinde hake amana.’

The advert sparked controversy on social media which resulted in the warning from Manandi.

On Tuesday Manandi released a statement addressed to the fast food outlet saying they should desist from using sexual content in their adverts.

As usual the Mambo’s creative team hit back at Manandi with another advert captioned, “Mambo’s Chicken Pfee!! Very Mnandi!”

Chin’ono explained Mambo’s clap back saying ‘it is politics’. He posted a picture of Manandi with President Mnangagwa and captioned it: “Barry Manandi Pfeee!! (Laughing emojis).

“Some didn’t realize it wasn’t about what they thought it was about! It is politics stupid!”

Mambo’s is well known for practising Buzz Advertising which thrives in social contagion. This type of advertising trick is used to maximize the popularity of campaigns using trending issues .

Over the past couple of years Mambo’s has distinguished itself with hilarious adverts. The strategy is not unique to the local food outlet as Nandos in South Africa has managed to thrive on political and sexually connotative adverts as well. Nehanda Radio