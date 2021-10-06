Bosso appoint youthful CEO

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC has with immediate effect officially appointed the youthful Ronald Moyo as the club’s acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Bosso confirmed the new development in a press statement seen by Nehanda Radio dated 6 October 2021.

Moyo’s appointment follows after the club executive reportedly decided to place Nhlanhla Dube on a three months long ‘forced’ leave.

“This serves to notify club members, fans, stakeholders, and the public in general that the chief executive officer Mr, Nhlanhla Dube is on leave.

“In the absence of CEO, Ronald Moyo (Our Media and Communications Officer) shall be the acting CEO.

“We hope our members, fans, sponsors, and partners will find this as a normal organizational governance procedure,” the club’s executive chairman Johnfat Sibanda said in a statement.

According to reports, Dube was not willing to go on leave but unanimously the Bosso executive allegedly insisted he be sent on ‘forced’ leave.

Dube’s ‘enforced leave’ comes at a time when his contract with the Bulawayo giants is set to expire three months later.

He (Dube) was appointed Highlander’s CEO in 2017, replacing Ndumiso Gumede before being offered a two year contract which ended in April 2019. Nehanda Radio