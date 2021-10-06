Khanyi Mbau’s ‘Dubai Saga’ earns her Feather Awards ‘Drama Queen’ nomination

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

It seems all the madness is finally paying off for South African media personality Khanyi Mbau as she stands to walk away with an award for her most recent Dubai Saga after she pulled a fast one on her Zimbabwean boyfriend Kudzai “Ndege Boy” Mushonga leaving him in Dubai without a word, last month.

Khanyi has received a nod for her stunt. She has been nominated in the Drama Queen of the Year Category at the 13th annual Feather Awards in South Africa.

She is nominated together with Nonku Williams and her mother Thabo Smalls of Black Motion for his Kejile Kejile saga after Zodwa revealed they slept together.

This comes after Khanyi had tongues wagging after Kudzai took to Instagram that he could not find Khanyi after dropping her at the saloon. Later that night Khanyi revealed she had landed in South Africa safely.

The couple have since reunited after Khanyi and her bae posted Instagram stories having a nice time in Dubai.

Feather Awards celebrate personalities from entertainment, politics, lifestyle, sports and business. Nehanda Radio