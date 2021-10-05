‘Muka ubike doro’ – Unelected Nduna mocks elected Konjana

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Dexter Nduna who was wrongly declared winner of the Chegutu West constituency in the 2018 harmonised elections instead of Gift Konjana has mocked his opposition rival saying he was ‘dreaming’ after his appeal against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) mistake collapsed at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

Konjana contested the 2018 parliamentary election under an MDC Alliance ticket, but a flawed counting process by ZEC saw the electoral body declaring Nduna of Zanu PF, the winner. ZEC admitted to the anomaly but informed Konjana to seek redress through the courts.

The case was dismissed on a technicality basis by the Supreme Court and the ConCourt citing there was no constitutional dispute.

Asked how he felt after the court failed to dismiss the ZEC error, Nduna accused Konjana of failing to prove that he had won the election.

“The Constitutional Court today delivered the final blow to Konjani’s case that sought to overturn the victory that I had from the Chegutu West Constituency in the 2018 harmonised election.

“The court found that there was no merit on hearing the case in the Constitutional Court as there were no constitutional matters that were raised from day one. The issue that arises is Konjani failing to prove his assertion that he had won the election.

“I got nearly eleven thousand votes and he got 10 thousand votes and his claim that got more votes than me is premised on votes that belonged to Mr Kache who was another protagonist among MP aspirants that were in the race.

“He would have thought that if those votes were given to him then he would overtake the winner who is myself. But in elections, you don’t work like that,” he said.

Nduna mocked Konjana using President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s antics, ‘Muka ubike doro’ insinuating his rival was dreaming. This is despite the fact that there is an affidavit by ZEC that clearly states that Konjana won elections.

“He could have had a dream and which dream he wanted to make come alive but in my view, that was a nightmare in three dimensions. And aigona kumuka wobika Doro, in the words of his Excellency the President Cde ED Mnangagwa. Because definitely that was a nightmare. Midzimu yanga yamurasha,” he said.

In an interview Konjana said the ConCourt ruling was infringing on his political rights because ZEC itself admitted that it had erred.

“I feel like an alien in my own country because I no longer have any political rights at all because I feel that my political rights have been thwarted. I had expected that the courts would uphold a position that the people that were on the ground from ZEC said that I had won the election. It’s a sad day for democracy,” he said. Nehanda Radio