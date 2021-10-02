Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Journalist summoned for ‘insulting’ cop

 Freelance journalist Batsiranayi Ngugama who writes for various publications including The Mirror has been summoned at Gutu Magistrates Court to answer to allegations of insulting a Policeman.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Ngugama said he received summons on Wednesday to answer to the case that happened on July 4, 2021 and seemed resolved after the two parties talked and the Policeman actually apologised for what had happened.

He will appear in court on November 15, 2021.

National Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi early this year expressed concern over the bad relationship between Police in Masvingo and media.
“The summons CR Number 06/7/21 came as a shock to me since Cst Misheck Murimi had earlier apologised to me for what had happened,” said Ngugama.

After the alleged insult, Ngugama was detained from 10am to 430pm at Bhasera Police station. Masvingo Mirror

