Warrant of arrest issued for Prophet Cherubim… ’embezzled ZWL 1,2 million’

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Courts |

Chinhoyi magistrate Tamari Chibindi has issued an arrest warrant for International Arena of Miracles Church leader, 36-year-old Lucky Chakanyuka after he failed to appear in court to answer theft of trust property charges.

Chakanyuka of 44 Harare Drive, Marlborough, Harare, allegedly duped his friend, Kudakwashe Mashiri, of Riverside suburb, Chinhoyi in a ZWL 1,2 million deal, and failed to pitch up at court on Tuesday.

Chakanyuka’s absence left prosecutor Tinoziva Chipupuri with no option but to ask the court to grant a warrant of arrest for the flamboyant clergyman.

Magistrate Chibindi ordered police to arrest the accused person.

According to court papers, allegations against Chakanyuka are that, on July 29, 2021, at around 10am, and at Chinhoyi town centre, he was given complainant’s ZB Bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card with a balance of ZWL 1 200 000 in trust so that he could withdraw ZWL 100 000 for the payment of Machiri’s now deceased wife’s medical bills.

But Machiri on August 5, noticed that the bank debited a total of$1 200 000 through several transactions allegedly made by Chakanyuka, noticing that the prophet betrayed the trust bestowed on him and converted the money to his own use.

Meanwhile, the misappropriated money totalled ZWL 1 200 000 and ZWL 56 000 was recovered. The matter was reported to police, leading to Chakanyuka’s arrest.

The flamboyant cleric is popularly known as Prophet Cherubim, and is also a Zanu PF party member, who was set to contest the Mashonaland West Youth League chairman post in the impending internal elections. Nehanda Radio