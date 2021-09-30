ZESA workers give 2 weeks notice to down tools if salaries not reviewed

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Workers at the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) have warned authorities they will down tools in two weeks time if their salaries are not reviewed like what has been done for controversial “consultants” recently recruited by the company.

On Wednesday, the workers under the Energy Sector Workers Union of Zimbabwe (ESWUZ) sent a letter to the Public and Social Welfare Ministry notifying it that they were organising to stage a demonstration at the offices of management and amplify their quest to have salaries reviewed upwards.

“Notice of intention to resort to collective job action,” read part of the letter seen by Nehanda Radio, stamped by the Ministry.

The demonstrations were supposed to be conducted today (Thursday) but a followup by Nehanda Radio established that they ended up giving authorities two weeks notice to act or otherwise they down tools.

“They have given a 2 weeks notice to down tools if their salaries are not attended to as happened with consultants,” a close ZESA source told Nehanda Radio.

Their main complaint is that the lowest paid ZESA employee is earning ZWL 9 000) (US 100) against US$ 16 000 that is being received monthly by consultants who were controversially appointed by ZESA executive chairman Sydney Gata earlier this month.

The workers have since appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to strengthen the line ministry, management and boards for them to have the capacity to review salaries upwards.

In a joint appeal letter by ESWUZ and Zimbabwe Energy Workers Union (ZEWU), the workers said management representatives told them that they do not have any mandate to award salary increases from their boards and the minister Soda Zhemu.

“The failure to urgently resolve and put to finality 2021 Bargaining Negotiations (CBN) issues issues as has been achieved by government and other parastatals has the force and effect of causing service disruptions which is not in the best interest of workers and the nation at large.

“Management representatives have been claiming since January 2021 that they do not have any mandate to award increases from their boards and the minister.

“We are aware, Your Excellency, that you declared ZESA Workers a National Asset when you officially unveiled new operational Trucks as ZESA Enterprises much as you paid homage to the same workers for holding fort and providing labour without measure during the entire Covid-19 lockdown.

“Management, Boards and the Minister do not seem to share your visions,” read the letter. Nehanda Radio