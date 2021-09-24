Temba Mliswa challenges Vengai Musengi to boxing match after threats

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has challenged Zanu PF Mashonaland West Youth Chair Vengai Musengi to a boxing match so that they can resolve their political quarrels.

Mliswa has always been accusing Musengi of fomenting divisions in Zanu PF. He also accuses him of working against Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, an appointee of the president. Temba and Mary are siblings and President Emmerson’s Mnangagwa’s nephew and niece, respectively.

On Wednesday, Mliswa took to Twitter to announce a boxing match between him and Musengi. Live spectators will pay to watch the fight.

“I was called by Mash West Youth Chair Vengi (Vengai) Musengi who threatened me. As a young person he seems to have too much erratic energy. Thus I have sought to channel that energy towards a constructive end. I have challenged him to a clean bout in the ring until one of us surrenders,” Mliswa said.

“No machetes, guns and thuggish acts, just a refereed fight. We sign indemnity forms, he chooses whether we do gloves or bare hands or any martial arts discipline and people pay to watch. Live television and front row seats US$100. We channel the proceeds to charity.

“The money we realise from this will be shared between the youths in Mash West who have suffered his lack of leadership. The other half we give to Norton. As an incentive I have put 10 cattle on the table if he can last beyond 30 seconds.

“It’s unfortunate that as a young person he mistakens virility with ability and propensity for violence and thuggery. Being young is about setting objectives and releasing them, driving towards self-actualisation and setting standards. It’s not about pantomiming movie thugs.

“We are way past the period when being in @ZANUPF_Official meant that you go around intimidating people. Zimbabwe is communal property belonging to us all. So the offer is there for him to choose a venue of his liking and he expends some of that virile energy in a clean fight,” Mliswa said. Nehanda Radio