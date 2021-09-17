Mnangagwa meets UK ambassador ahead of #COP26 trip to the UK

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Politics |

President Emmerson Mnangagwa met British Ambassador Melanie Robinson in Harare as he prepares for next month’s trip to the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to be hosted by the UK in Glasgow, Scotland.

Mnangagwa is to attend the global conference at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow as part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change,

Ambassador Robinson said their discussion was centered on climate change issues because Zimbabwe is one of the countries vulnerable.

“I had a fruitful meeting with His Excellency, the President. We were talking about his upcoming visit to the UK for the Conference of Parties (COP26); there are climate change talks we are hosting in the UK in November.

“We talked about climate change, its importance in providing successful outcomes for Zimbabwe and other countries that are vulnerable to climate change,” Mrs Robinson said.

She also advised Mnangagwa to take the opportunity to mend the country’s relations with the UK.

“We talked about Zimbabwe’s important role in tackling climate change. We also talked about UK-Zimbabwe relations and how much it can influence the President’s visit,” she said.

Relations between Zimbabwe became sour during the time of the late former President Robert Mugabe after the southern african country was slapped with targeted sanctions over gross human rights abuses and corruption.

At several international forums, he would give the middle finger to re-engagement with the countries that imposed sanctions. In 2002, Mugabe hijacked proceedings at the Johannesburg earth summit and denounced British leader Tony Blair, telling him: “Let me keep my Zimbabwe.”

In November 2017, Mnangagwa assumed power through a military coup. He controversially won elections the following year. His victory was associated with the killing of six civilians during a post election demonstration in Harare and the issue has not been resolved despite being given some recommendations by a commission of enquiry.

The international community has always been urging his administration to respect human rights and end corruption in order for the re-engagement to be successful. Nehanda Radio