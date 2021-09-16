‘Ziyambi behind Mugabe exhumation push, tarnishing Mnangagwa’

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has claimed that Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi is behind the push to have the remains of the late former president Robert Mugabe exhumed and reburied at the national shrine.

This comes after a Chinhoyi magistrate court has ruled against Mugabe’s family and rubber-stamped Chief Zvimba’s order that the body of the founding leader be reburied at the National Heroes Acre.

Mliswa took to Twitter on Tuesday to claim that Ziyambi was behind the push and that the Justice Minister had influenced the courts to make such a ‘pathetic decision’ that tarnishes President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name.

“The Chinhoyi court ruling for the exhumation of former President Mugabe is a very pathetic judgement that is engineered by people such as Ziyambi, courting favour with ED. When people are in positions of power without merit they are always seeking to patronise the leader.

“That is the idea behind the exhumation debacle. However, the family made its decision and that should be respected. The current actions paint our country in a bad light, more so the President’s name is also dragged into it even if he is not. Let Mugabe rest in peace. Zvakwana,” he said.

There have been several claims that Mnangagwa is behind the efforts to exhume the remains of Mugabe in order to extract a mystic scepter, or “tsvimbo yaMambo” believed to have been buried with him. The mystic scepter is said to have supernatural powers that can allow Mnangagwa to win elections through violence.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years. His leadership was associated with gross human rights abuses, corruption and economic mismanagement. He died in Singapore from prostate cancer, two years after being removed from office through a military coup by his deputy, Mnangagwa. Nehanda Radio