Businessman pledges to pay Grobbelaar’s salary if he is appointed Warriors coach

Businessman Conrad Mwanza has pledged to pay former Warriors skipper Bruce Grobbelaar’s salary for a year if the veteran is appointed Zimbabwe senior men’s national soccer team coach.

Mwanza made the remarks following the sacking of Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA). Grobbelaar’s name has emerged among potential candidates for the vacant Warriors post along with bookies favorite Norman Mapeza and Taurai Mangwiro, among others.

Mwanza is the founder of Zimbabwe Achievers Awards and Managing Director of CMG International Media Group, and made the pledge on behalf of his business colleagues whom he says are willing to meet Grobbelaar’s annual salary.

“I believe Zimbabwe has an immense talent pool to choose from and our players have the potential to reach dizzy heights. I am throwing my weight behind Bruce, together with some business colleagues, to pay his salary for a year, should he be appointed coach,” said Mwanza.

“We have witnessed his work behind the scenes and his pedigree is undoubted so naturally we are willing to back Bruce for the hot seat and bring stability.”

Grobbelaar is one of the most decorated footballers from Africa, winning multiple titles including the European Cup with Liverpool and capped for the national team.

Affectionately known as, The Jungleman, Grobbelaar recently made the news when he hinted that he could help ZIFA with accessing the diaspora based talent pool, which has often been a topical issue.

The giant former goalkeeper has also openly expressed his interest in the Warriors top job. The Warriors are currently winless after two games in their quest to qualify for their maiden World Cup appearance.

The football fraternity waits to see who gets the post as ZIFA ponder their next appointment for the Warriors hot seat either in an interim or substantive capacity.

Grobbelaar was a dominant figure in the successful Liverpool side of the 80’s and went into coaching after retirement, managing clubs such as Hellenic, Manning Rangers and Umtata Bush Bucks, among others, as well as a stint with Zimbabwe.