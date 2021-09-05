Inter-city travel ban: Buses get waiver

By Tanyaradzwa Rusike

Buses ferrying schoolchildren will be allowed to travel between cities and towns in Zimbabwe to allow for pupils’ smooth return to schools ahead of tomorrow’s second phase re-opening.

Police have warned transporters against ferrying other ordinary passengers saying their vehicles would be impounded.

Schools will open for non-examination classes tomorrow after the successful re-opening for all public examination classes last week.

In a statement, police said inter-city movement was still prohibited.

“Therefore, intercity travelling by bus operators remains banned unless such operators are doing so to transport school children as stated by the Government of Zimbabwe,” reads the statement.

“Police at all checkpoints will ensure safe and easy passage of buses carrying learners back to school without any delay. Bus operators who take advantage of the Government’s reprieve only to abuse it by transporting ordinary passengers and not school children will risk being arrested and having their buses impounded.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will be in full force monitoring transport operators who would want to take advantage of the pronouncement to carry and cash on other passengers during this school opening period.”

Preparations for re-opening

There were no incidents of adverse public health concern at all schools following last week’s first phase re-opening, and Government is prepared for tomorrow’s second phase restart of classes.

Communications and Advocacy Director for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro, said the opening of examination classes was without incident.

“The opening of schools has been smooth and we expect the same for the non-examination classes,” he said.

“We encourage parents to make sure masks are part of the school uniform in order to manage and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We continue to encourage all teachers to get Covid-19 jabs so that they continue to provide quality education in a safe environment.”

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu said: “The opening of schools for examination classes last week went well and all is set for non-examination classes to move forward.

“Educators are ready and we hope the employer will also be ready to meet the expectations of the employees so that they continue to be motivated.” The Sunday Mail