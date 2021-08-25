Mnangagwa spokesman continues ‘desperate’ fight with Hopewell Chin’ono

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba is ‘desperately’ fighting prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono with “lies and propaganda”.

Two days ago, Charamba claimed that Chin’ono worked for the ruling Zanu PF party and the government in selling out civic society members to the state security agents.

But the freelance journalist chose not to respond to him saying it was a ‘desperate move by the regime to taint him’.

On Wednesday, Charamba vowed to attack Chin’ono again.

“Ndikawana mukana ndichabata nyaya yedu ya@daddyhope. Tichanhanhira dzimwe dzakati ooo kuratidza maZimbabweans kuti vatinawo ndevapi!!! Ivai nezuva rakanaka vana vevhu!!! (If I get time, I will expose Hopewell Chin’ono and show Zimbabweans who he is),” he said.

But a defiant Chin’ono said he would not fight back.

“The desperation by George Charamba and the regime to taint me with lies shows that we are winning the hearts and minds with the truth!

“No amount of lies and propaganda against me will provide healthcare, decent salaries, jobs, clean water or decent roads!

“These side shows reflect a regime which has no ideas and has failED to come up with solutions for the ordinary people of Zimbabwe.

“As I have said before, I will not respond to his lies because that is what he wants me to do and lose focus!” Chin’ono said.

Chin’ono is popular for criticising Mnangagwa’s government for orchestrating corruption and economic mismanagement.

Last year, he was arrested and charged for inciting public violence after he exposed corruption involving Mnangagwa’s wife Auxillia and son Collins, in the US$ 60million Drax Covidgate scandal which led to the firing of former health minister Obadiah Moyo.

He was arrested twice later over trumped-up charges of tweeting. He is out on bail and his passport, title deeds have been confiscated by the state.

When the police arrested him in July last year, they took his camera and it is a year now, it was never returned to him. Nehanda Radio