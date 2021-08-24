‘MDC will not be allowed to rule’- Khaya Moyo says amid ‘desperate quest to replace Mohadi’

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zanu PF says people died during the liberation and will not allow the opposition MDC Alliance to rule Zimbabwe because it is allegedly an ‘imperialist-sponsored party’.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya-Moyo on Monday accused the opposition of being pro the ‘imperialists’ adding that the ruling party would not allow the opposition to rule.

The ruling party, even during the reign of late the former president Robert Mugabe, has always been accusing the opposition of inviting sanctions.

“It’s a pipe dream to ever think that Zimbabwe will be a colony again. Western sponsored opposition parties will never rule this country. Our people died for Zimbabwe to be independent; and we shall always guard that jealously. Sanctions should be removed from our sovereign nation!

“No patriotic, and right-minded Zimbabwean would ever vote for an imperialist-sponsored party. A party which is against the prosperity of our country. A party which begged for sanctions to be imposed on Zimbabwe. Some of us stand for the development of our country,” he said.

“The reality that those aligned to the opposition deliberately do not want to face, is the simple fact that the New Dispensation has delivered on its promises. We have 1000s of kms of road construction happening around the country. The economy is on the amends. Vote for Zanu PF2023.”

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti blasted Moyo saying he wanted to be appointed vice President replacing Kembo Mohadi who resigned after embarrassing sex-tapes.

“This fellow is desperate to replace Mr Kembo Mohadi. Ambition has since drowned any sense of decency he ever had . But some would say #Zanu & decency run parallel to each other.”