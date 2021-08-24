Good for Mnangagwa to go to Zambia with Chamisa says Mliswa

Nehanda Politics

Incoming Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema interestingly invited both Zimbabwean leader Emmerson Mnangagwa and main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to his official inauguration.

Last week, Hichilema won his country’s presidential election and ended Edgar Lungu’s reign. Despite coming from the opposition, Hichilema invited Mnangagwa who used to side with Lungu to his inauguration to be held on Tuesday.

He also invited Chamisa, Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC Alliance leader.

Independent legislator Temba Mliswa said he would love to see the two opponents attending the inauguration together.

“Commendable move that the winning candidate in Zambia, @HHichilema, has invited both seating Presidents & main opposition leaders to the inauguration. It plants the right seeds for tolerance and togetherness. Should be good for President Mnangagwa to go together with Nelson Chamisa,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has already left the country for Zambia. Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana confirmed adding that Constantino Chiwenga is acting President.

“His Excellency President Mnangagwa has left the country to attend the inauguration of HE Hichilema. VP CGDN Chiwenga is the acting President,” he said.

Last week, Mnangagwa scoffed at suggestions that it is ‘winds of change sweeping across Southern Africa, which led to the recent electoral defeat of Lungu saying opposition leaders entertaining such a dream should “wake up from their slumber”.

“Let me tell you even before you ask me, if anyone dreams of what happened in Zambia happening in Zimbabwe, come back to your senses and brew some beer,” Mnangagwa told a cheering crowd of government officials and businesspeople at the official opening of an oxygen production plant in Mutare. Nehanda Radio