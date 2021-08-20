Businessman Nesbitt succumbs to Covid-19

By Increase Gumbo | Masvingo Mirror |

Digby Nesbitt (69), one of Chiredzi’s most successful businessmen is no more. He succumbed to Covid19 related ailments at Materday Hospital in Bulawayo at 5pm yesterday. He was admitted at the hospital for some time.

His son Rory Nesbitt confirmed the death to The Mirror.

Nesbitt ran a number of thriving businesses including a chain of hotels among them N1 in Bulawayo. Nesbitt who once owned Nesbitt Arms Hotel in Chiredzi, the first and best hospitality center in the Lowveld then, saw his fortunes decline after the land reform programme.

Nesbitt Arms was sold to Pote Holdings early this year. Nesbitt owned many buildings in Chiredzi and Bulawayo and is said to have bought a hotel in Harare recently.

“My father has passed on. He suffered lung failure and he also tested positive to Covid19 a few weeks ago,” said Rory.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.