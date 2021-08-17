Zodwa reveals it took her four years to say YES to Ginimbi’s love advances

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Businesswoman and socialite Zodwa Mkandla has opened about her relationship with the late fellow socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, revealing details about their relationship.

Zodwa who was a guest on Chamvary’s show on Power FM’s Centre Stage program answered a number of questions including how she started dating Ginimbi.

Zodwa said she tried so much to decline Ginimbi’s love advances but he was like a dog with a bone.

“I remember meeting that boy… he kept coming to my office he was like a stalker and I kept saying no. One day I said to him ‘if you want to date me you must take me to Hawaii first’ and he said, ‘Don’t worry ndichakuendesai chete’.

“After so many times of trying, four years later one thing led to another we got into a relationship and I realized he was such a nice guy despite what people say, Genius was such a nice guy,” she said.

Zodwa continued detailing her relationship with Genius saying it was a unique and special type of relationship which is why even after they broke up they continued caring for each other.

“Actually we were more of friends than anything else which is why even after we broke up we continued talking and calling each other.

“I spoke to Genius everyday of my life when he lived. We talked every single morning. People didn’t understand why we were that close,” she added.

Zodwa continued spilling the beans that Ginimbi never really cared about the girls he was with and that he would never be with the same girl for more than one week.

“Which is why Genius never stayed with anyone. He would say ‘if it’s not you that I am marrying then there’s no one.

“Even those girls who were with him and tried to be with him didn’t understand why we were so close and when I showed up he would be with me instead of them.

“He never stayed with one girl for more than one week. He was never serious with any of those girls.

“We cared so much for each other which is why even his family said to me ‘this is your husband bury him the way you want,” she said.

She also revealed that everything is in order as far as Ginimbi’s assets are concerned. Nehanda Radio