Veteran goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda dumps Highlanders after 13 years

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Sports |

Highlanders Football club captain Ariel Sibanda (32) has removed his gloves as the club’s goalie amid reports of a massive player exodus from the Bulawayo based giants.

Sibanda made his exit announcement via a social media post but did not dive into much details.

In his message Sibanda said he was ‘sad’ to leave the club.

“I feel very sad now I have to leave the club that I love, I would have loved to say goodbye to a fully packed BF but I’m grateful to everyone who loved and supported me during my 13 years with the club. I wish the team a very good season when the league resumes” he said.

This comes amid reports that the Premier League giant is set to lose a number of senior players who are contemplating leaving the club as well.

At the moment Highlanders Football club is in a financial crisis and the club’s spokesperson Ronald Moyo said they are ‘actively mobilizing resources.’

“We are still actively mobilizing resources so that we can clean the issues as quickly as possible,” said Moyo.

Efforts to get a comment from Ariel were fruitless as his phone was unreachable.

Sibanda has won several trophies with Highlanders including the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup, 2013 Mbada Diamonds Cup, the BancABC Super Sup, the NetOne-sponsored EasyCall Cup, and the Independence Cup among others. Nehanda Radio