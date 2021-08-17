One day later, Mnangagwa congratulates Hichilema on Zambia election win

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

One day later, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has finally congratulated the United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema following his presidential election victory in Zambia that was announced on Monday.

The Zambian electoral commission announced on Monday that Hichilema won 2,810,777 votes against the outgoing President Edgar Lungu’s 1,814,201. Lungu has since conceded defeat in the country’s third peaceful handover of power to an opposition party.

One day after the official announcement of Hichilema’s victory, Mnangagwa pledged to work with the incoming Zambian leader.

“I’m gratified to warmly congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Zambia. Your election to the highest office is ample testimony to the confidence and trust that the people of Zambia have in your leadership to guide the country to a prosperous future,” Mnangagwa said in a statement.

“As you assume your term in office, I wish to assure you of the availability to work closely with you to solidify and deepen the cordial relations that exist between our two sister Republics, for the mutual benefit of our two peoples.

“I also wish to assure you of my readiness to work closely with you at regional, continental and international levels as we seek to advance the ideas of development, peace and stability.”

Mnangagwa and his party were backing the incumbent Lungu and appeared to be mocking opposition leader Nelson Chamisa for his relationship with Hichilema. Nehanda Radio