Chamisa congratulates Hichilema after landslide win in Zambia election

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC Alliance has congratulated Zambia’s President-Elect, Hakainde Hichilema and his party, the United Party for National Development (UPND), following a victory in the country’s presidential election held last Thursday.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa: “I’m so humbled and excited to have received a call and personally congratulated my brother and HE Hichilema. Join me to congratulate the people of Zambia who continue to inspire us all. Our turn as Zimbabwe is coming. We won’t disappoint! God is faithful!”

The party’s Secretary for International Relations, Gladys Kudzaishe Hlatywayo, congratulated the UPND for winning resoundingly in the just-ended August 12 elections in Zambia.

The opposition party said Hichilema’s victory was a triumph of democracy.

“This election victory is a triumph for democracy in light of the growing authoritarian consolidation we have witnessed in countries such as Zimbabwe and Swaziland.

“The UPND is our sister party and we have exchanged notes over the years to further the cause of democracy and good governance in our respective nations. We draw many lessons from the Zambian story.

“Over the last few days, Zambians have engaged in an orderly and democratic electoral process characterized by a high voter turnout and the respect of the will of people in line with the Constitution of Zambia, regional and international norms and practices.

“Zambians have yet again demonstrated that they are a beacon of democracy with a rich heritage of peaceful transfer of power since 1991 when Zambia’s first President, His Excellency the late President Kenneth Kaunda, graciously vacated the seat of power following an electoral defeat.

Hichilema’s win ended outgoing President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s seven year rule in Zambia.

The MDC Alliance urged Lungu to concede defeat and allow for a smooth transfer of power.

“We also congratulate Zambia’s state institutions for protecting the will of the people and upholding the rule of law. We appeal to all countries in the region, especially Zimbabwe to learn from the Zambian experience.

“In particular, we call for state institutions to serve the Constitution and not partisan interests. It is imperative to respect the will of the people rather than subvert it. Democracy must prevail in the SADC region!

“We wish the new administration in Zambia a fruitful tenure characterized by respect for the values of democracy, prosperity and uplifting the lives of the people of Zambia,” read the statement. Nehanda Radio