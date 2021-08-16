Hichilema win: Mliswa warns ED against corruption, abuse of power

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to up his game and avoid being overthrown by the people in 2023 following the presidential election victory of Hakainde Hichilema and his party, the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Zambia.

Hichilema, Zambia’s President-Elect, and UPND won in an election held last Thursday. The victory will end outgoing President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s seven year leadership of the Southern African country.

On Monday late afternoon, Lungu admitted losing to Hichilema.

Mliswa took to Twitter on Monday to warn Mnangagwa’s administration against corruption and maladministration adding that the Zambian election is an example that people would one day decide to overthrow his regime.

“Zambians have shown Zimbabweans that there is nothing that is impossible. If it’s God’s time it’s God’s time. Leaders should simply be responsible when in power and represent people honestly. That’s my continuing message to leaders in Zimbabwe.

“The multiple scandalous cases of corruption. The Drax case, abuse of taxpayer’s monies, abuse of state institutions, you think people are happy? Leaders sharing profits from taxpayer’s money? People are watching and they know.

“Whether you kill people who are speaking now won’t change anything. A fire has been lit in Zimbabwe and it will grow and grow in 2023. What is happening in Zimbabwe isn’t what people expected. You can see that Agwa chagwa, pazed,” he said.

The Drax case is a corruption scandal that happened last year after former Health minister Obadiah Moyo allegedly awarded a US$60 million tender to a shadowy company, Drax International without following required procedures.

Moyo has since been arrested and fired from the government but he is out of custody on bail.

Mliswa added that having military support would not stop the will of the people.

“Whether a leader has military support, ultimately power is with the people. Zimbabwe deserves better. When some of us start speaking, remember we worked for the creation of the 2nd Republic and have been very supportive but it has not turned out to be what we hoped.

“The Commissioner General of Police is committing a crime violating PRAZ regulations and is not arrested. Liberations gains are reversed with relocation of innocent communal people because of corrupt deals with Chinese.

“The Chinese are doing as they wish. The Land Reform, the Minister of Agriculture is reversing all of it trying to please whites.

Mliswa castigated the government for initiating a US$3,5 billion pipeline project when the one that the country already has is not used that much.

“Why do that when we have derelict hospitals and infrastructure? Why would we do that? And you think people are quiet and not seeing that?

He added: “There is the arresting of people willy-nilly and selective application of the law. However, destroying the leaders does not destroy the electorate, the people who vote for them.

“I can state today that the leadership of Zanu PF and its people think differently. There is a disconnection. The internal processes of Zanu PF are non-existent. There is no internal democracy.

“I have already pronounced before that the DCC process would destroy the party. Come 2023 expect a number of independent Councillors and MPs because political parties have abused Section 129(1)K recalling members even over personal differences.

“They are bigger issues. Zambians have held elections in the midst of Covid-19 yet we have stopped ours whilst we have ZUPCOs moving around full. So how can people be fully represented?

“The unstated implication is a fear that by-elections will show how some are not needed come 2023.”

Mliswa also warned the Zanu PF administration against politics of hate.

“They are not helping him at all. They have fanned the politics of hatred. We saw it with the persecution of Joyce Mujuru. She never called for a meeting to be voted for. It was the people who wanted that at Congress and they were turned down. This resulted in persecutions.

“That has destroyed Zanu PF. You must ask why the President got 50.08% in the election yet the rest of the party had two thirds. That has never happened before. It was a response from the people over issues which are there.

“In Hurungwe the party had violent campaigns involving Ziyambi, people like Chinjai, Masenda, Vengi Musengi. People were beaten. That is why I cannot be part of a system that believes beating up people is the best way to win elections,” Mliswa said. Nehanda Radio