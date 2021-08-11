Mambo Dhuterere speaks out against child marriages… calls it rape

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere has slammed white garment sects also known as Mapostori for normalizing child marriages.

The musician who is a member of one of the apostolic sects slammed similar churches that allow child marriages saying they should be arrested for endorsing rape in the name of doctrines.

Dhuterere expressed his anger through a Facebook post which was followed by a Live video where he ranted about the issue.

Posting on his Facebook page he said, “I don’t know kuti zvekurara ne pwere zvakapasiswa here pa church doctrine renyu? Or vangoriwo some individuals vane hinhubu… zvimwe zvinoshoresa mapostori ese toita setisina kukwana.

“Inini personal am so against that, Plus zvekuti mwana anozvarwa atova ne murume kare kana kumanikidza mwana kuenda pachipari zvakaora izvozvo. Ko Bible moverenga wani?

“Vanhu tese taingoita zvekunzwa but nyaya yemwana uyu yaifa tizive kuti ndezveshuwa…Am raising (rising) against that. Whatever you call it kwatiri i RAPE.”

This comes after a 14-year-old Marange girl, Memory Machaya, died while giving birth.

Dhuterere followed up his post with a 18 minutes LIVE stream denouncing Mapostori sects that practice such abuse.

He told his fans a story of a young girl he met in Botswana saying the girl had run away from her marital home after she was forced to be the 10th wife to a man as old as her grandfather.

He said he was pissed off about the issue and he can’t be a proud Mupostori anymore because everyone might end up thinking he also participates in child marriages.

“Inini nyaya iyoyo yandipa hasha zvisingaite hanti mukuona kuti mandi chinjisa hair cut andicha gere zuda kana kuchengeta ndebvu nekuti vana vese vanoto pfunga kuti tinofamba tichi rapper vana… manje inini ayipere mushe kundi chinjisa hair cut haipere mushe,” he said.

Meanwhile comedian Mai Titi also threatened to take the law into her own hands if the police don’t act swiftly on the matter.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the matter is under investigation. Nehanda Radio