ED ally apologises for Malunga farm grab, after being taken to task by Ruhanya

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ally and war veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa has apologised for attempts by Zanu PF aligned people, to grab a farm partly owned by Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) boss Siphosami Malunga.

Few weeks ago, the government claimed it had acquired the Kershelmar Farm in Nyamandlovu, Bulawayo that was bought by Malunga, the son of the late PF Zapu stalwart and national hero, Sydney Malunga.

Some people who claimed to be beneficiaries of the farm went on to even summon the OSISA boss with a 14 day ultimatum to evict them from the farm.

In an interview on ZTN Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) director Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya took Mutsvangwa to task over the issue.

The two shared the panel to discuss a topic, ‘Peace and Social Cohesion Dialogue Series Celebrating Heroes Day- a Nation Building Process’.

Ruhanya said the land reform programme that was led by late former president Robert Mugabe in the 2000s resolved some issues which were pushed by the liberation struggle.

However, he said grabbing Malanga’s farm would take away the gains of the liberation struggle.

“The call of the liberation struggle was the land question, the redistributive agenda. It is an issue that has been addressed in my view satisfactorily although we have other issues within the distribution of land.

“For instance, I was reading a story of one Siphosami Malunga. His father is a veteran of the struggle, he lies at the Heroes Acre. This guy, from the story I read in court papers, he got a piece of land. He did not even use the idea that his father Malunga is a national hero. He bought it using his own money.

“But I was reading a story where that land he bought using his own money despite the fact that his father is a veteran of the struggle and a hero, the land has been invaded. So good things are soiled by that kind of partisanship,” he said.

Mutsvangwa responded saying “I share completely the sentiments which he has expressed in every aspect. He speaks of the Malunga case, I followed it. Which is unacceptable for me.”

Analysts have always been arguing that the Zanu PF administration wanted to punish Malunga for his key role in approving the financing of important human rights NGOs and media organisations in the country via OSISA.

The issue of the farm is in court, yet to be resolved. Nehanda Radio