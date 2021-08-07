Mwonzora at it again

By Ellen Mlambo

MDC-T leader, Douglas Mwonzora has recalled four Chipinge councillors including the chairman, Zivanai Nyakuchena, Chipinge Times has been told.

Nyakuchena confirmed the matter but said he is yet to receive official communication. The councillors who are believed to be affiliated to Nelson Chamisa-led MDC were recalled yesterday.

The Mirror has seen a copy of the letter from the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo giving notice of the development to acting Chipinge town secretary .

Mwonzora’s recalls have paralysed councils throughout the country and rendered the Parliament of Zimbabwe impotent.

The other recalled councilors are Ward 2 councilor Sarah Marwa, Ward 8 councillor Chrispen Rambu and ward 4 councillor Laina Madanyika.

“I just heard about it. I am yet to get official communication,” said Nyakuchena.

Efforts to get a comment from Mwonzora were futile.

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the secretary general of the MDC-T dated August 4, stating that the following, Zivanai Nyakuchena, Sarah Marwa, Chrispen Rambu and Raina Madanyika in terms of section 278 (1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe as read with section 129 (1) (k) wards (1), (2), (8) and 4 are now vacant,” reads part of the letter from the Minister Moyo said council was expected to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission about the four vacant council seats. Masvingo Mirror